Medallia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 9,637 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 846 call options.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,534,460.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at $30,902,019.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $374,235.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,939,827.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,929 shares of company stock worth $9,971,805 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,520,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,226. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

