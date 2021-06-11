MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAX. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $42.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -301.21. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,990.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $153,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,627.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,825,084 shares of company stock worth $128,316,522 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.