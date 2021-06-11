Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the May 13th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REFG remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 264,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,814. Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

