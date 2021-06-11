MedicCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $66,929.02 and approximately $11.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00059942 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001530 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

