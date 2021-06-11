MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

