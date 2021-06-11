Megacoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $368,097.18 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00434689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,528,214 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

