Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Shares Up 0.8%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) shares shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.18. 1,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 113,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.08.

About Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF)

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

