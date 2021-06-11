Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 715.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 477,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,299 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $17.26 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.