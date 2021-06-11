Meme Hits Market Cap of $12.61 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $12.61 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $450.22 or 0.01215770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.11 or 0.00459371 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003688 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016962 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002460 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

