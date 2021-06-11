MenaPay (MPAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $708.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MenaPay Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

