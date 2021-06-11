MenaPay (MPAY) Price Tops $0.0122 on Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $726.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00827240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00087843 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00045741 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.