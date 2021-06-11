Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 14,256 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,799,000 after buying an additional 194,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after buying an additional 286,486 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX opened at $128.18 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.39. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

