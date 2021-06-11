Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,800 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.