Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 35,880 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in The Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in The Southern in the first quarter valued at $8,676,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 7.5% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in The Southern by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 385,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

