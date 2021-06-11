Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 69,086 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 196.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,086 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 281,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO opened at $53.80 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.