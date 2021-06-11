Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,601 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 266,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.15 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.