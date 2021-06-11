Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 4,622 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $256.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.74. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

