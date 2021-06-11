Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 9,156 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.12% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $805,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHR opened at $57.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.75. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.