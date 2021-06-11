Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 141,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.25% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 89,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $810,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 401,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $585,000.

DFAI stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $30.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21.

