Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,998 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $118.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $100,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

