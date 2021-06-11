Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 52,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,975 shares of company stock worth $1,374,522. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $200.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.55. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $200.51. The stock has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

