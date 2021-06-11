Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,435 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 8.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

