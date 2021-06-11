Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Comerica Bank increased its stake in UBS Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 212,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in UBS Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in UBS Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

