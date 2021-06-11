Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,040 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.17% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 380,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,085,000 after purchasing an additional 306,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

SBCF opened at $37.17 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

