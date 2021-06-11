Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.44 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,307 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.73% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHMD. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMD opened at $35.17 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.91.

