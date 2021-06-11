Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.72 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PPL by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after acquiring an additional 145,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $67,070,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

