Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.84 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $41,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.96.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

