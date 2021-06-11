Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of AGNC Investment worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.95. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

