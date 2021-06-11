Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.99 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.24.

CHTR opened at $682.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.82. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $712.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,235. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.