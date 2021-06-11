Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 529.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,410 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Entergy by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,855,000 after purchasing an additional 257,835 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 830.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Entergy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,149. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.