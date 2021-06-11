Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 484.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 112,330 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Huntsman worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 258.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

HUN stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.