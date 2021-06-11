Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $5.10 Million in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.94% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2,303.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $152,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.