Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 14,118 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 208.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $252.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $253.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.16.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

