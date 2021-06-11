Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,938 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $85.85 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.89.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

