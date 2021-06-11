Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 732 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

BLK stock opened at $867.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $838.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $515.72 and a 12 month high of $890.00. The company has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

