Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 155.94%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.