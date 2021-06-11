Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Shares of INTU opened at $471.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.19 and a 1 year high of $473.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $420.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

