Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALXN. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $181.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $182.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

