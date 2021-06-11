Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 15,083 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,083 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Vistra worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

