Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,771 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 38.1% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.4% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 363,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 70,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

