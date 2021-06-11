Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,607 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.04.

Centene stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

