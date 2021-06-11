Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 862 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $372.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.17.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

