Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU opened at $190.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.09. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.00 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.