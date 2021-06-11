Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,619,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $270.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.78. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

