Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 331.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,024 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Meridian Bioscience worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,798 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 387,466 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 819,098 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 147,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $891.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

