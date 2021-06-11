Meridian Network 1-Day Volume Tops $102,632.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $573,690.61 and $102,632.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00134013 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.17 or 0.00696681 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.