Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,437,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at $141,985.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $124,192.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,894 shares of company stock worth $3,409,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $61.39 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 877.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

