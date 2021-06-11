Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 4,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 469,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

MESO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 9.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 17.6% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

