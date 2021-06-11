Meta Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.61 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00059163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00021896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.08 or 0.00786280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00086083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00044800 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.