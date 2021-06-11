Metadium Trading 28.3% Lower This Week (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. Metadium has a total market cap of $101.05 million and $1.92 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metadium has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One Metadium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.95 or 0.00761064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00084611 BTC.

Metadium Coin Profile

META is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

